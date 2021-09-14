Forced Vaccinations On Site Sends Raiders Fan to Hospital

While protestors lined the streets in front of Allegiant Stadium today against the forced vaccinations they were putting on patrons, willing ticket holders were lined being forced to illegally show their vaccine papers to see the Raiders game. Also set up on site was a tent for vaccinations for anyone wanting to enter but hadn’t taken the jab yet. One person that was being made to take a shot or lose their seat, was ultimately taken away in an ambulance their reaction was so severe. Their identity and status is currently unknown. Are the Raiders going to pay for their hospital bills? Will Governor Sisolak make another gofundme for the victims he can’t account for, like he did with Route 91? With an overwhelming majority of Nevadans being against mask mandates and forced vaccinations….one really has to wonder who these corrupt politicians are *really* listening to.

