Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Passes Away at 50 in Bogotá, Columbia

In shocking and tragic news in the world of music, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has passed away in Bogotá, Columbia at the age of 50.

The band was coming to the end of their South American tour, and announced the news on Friday night on social media.

They were slated to headline Lallapalooza Brazil on Sunday. No cause of death has been revealed, and the band has released the following statement.

The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters after their 1997 album ‘The Color and the Shape’ and has been a member ever since. Hawkins was the drummer for Alanis Morissette before joining the band.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins.

