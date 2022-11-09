Flustered Fetterman Declares Republicans Will Take Early Lead Before ‘Dramatic’ Overnight Comeback for Democrats

Yeah, this doesn’t sound suspicious as hell at all, the bumbling idiot, no, not the one in the White House, the other bumbling idiot, John Fetterman who can’t even speak and wears hoodies to every function because he has a friend, is making a claim all too familiar for conservatives in 2020.

According to Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman predicted on Monday that his Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz will take an early lead in their contest and returns come Election Day.

However, he said that a “dramatic” change would happen overnight as more ballots are processed.

“Counting for ballots cast by mail and early in-person cannot begin until Election Day, thanks to the GOP-controlled legislature — an intentional move to help Republicans baselessly sow doubt about the election results when it suits them,” Fetterman wrote in a memo to “interested parties,” The Washington Post reported.

“Pennsylvania is one of only eight states that bans pre-processing of early mail-in ballots, forcing county officials to wait until 7 a.m. on Tuesday to begin opening returned ballots and scanning them into the system,” he added.

Fetterman pointed to the 1.4 million mail-in ballots requested, saying they will skew heavily Democratic when counted.

The journalistic consortium Spotlight PA reported that roughly 70 percent of the mail-in ballot requests came from registered Democrats.

“The biggest share of absentee and mail ballot requests came from Allegheny County [which includes Pittsburgh] and Philadelphia — nearly a quarter of the total,” according to Spotlight.

Counties near Philadelphia — Bucks, Montgomery, and Northampton — requested the next largest shares. All three went for President Joe Biden in 2020.

“Because Pennsylvania is one of the only states that reports Election Day totals first before ballots cast by mail, and because more populated counties around Philadelphia can take longer to report, we should expect one of the most dramatic shifts in the country from initial GOP support in early results to stronger Democratic gains as more votes are processed,” Fetterman said.

Meanwhile, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week most counties should be done counting by early Wednesday.

If so, that would be quicker than 2020, when news organizations could not declare a winner in the presidential race until the Saturday following the election.

The Inquirer explained the delay caused by absentee ballot processing.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, “Elections workers have to check the mailing envelopes to make sure requirements are met, such as ensuring voters signed them,” the Inquirer reported.

“Workers open the mailing envelopes and remove the ballots, which are inside second ‘secrecy’ envelopes. Then they open that second envelope and remove the ballots, unfold them, flatten them, and, finally, run them through high-speed scanners that read and count them,” the news outlet added.

In the 2020 election, Pennsylvania voters cast approximately 4,216,000 ballots in person and 2,637,000 by mail-in ballots, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

You can read more from our friends at The Western Journal who contributed heavily to this story.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...