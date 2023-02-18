Florida Rapper Killed Pregnant Girlfriend with Her Toddler Son in the Car Just THREE Days After He Was Acquitted of Double Murder Police Say

A Florida rapper is now accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend just three days after he was acquitted of murdering two men.

Police say that the Florida man was motivated to murder the woman because she believed that he was the father of the unborn child.

Alana Sims, 22, was shot in the head and killed in the New Tampa neighborhood on Jan 30.

The body of Sims was found outside her car in the Easton Park subdivision.

Sims’ 18-month old son was found unharmed, sleeping in a car seat inside a 2021 Ford Ecosport. Sims was five months pregnant at the time of her murder. Let’s hope they charge the bastard with double homicide.

Police suspect that Sims was killed by Billy Bennett Adams III – a rapper who performs under the name “Ace NH.”

Investigators believe that Sims had been “lured” to the subdivision to attend a party to celebrate Adam’s acquittal.

Tampa police Major Mike Stout said Sims considered Adams to be her boyfriend, and she believed that he was the father of her unborn child. Adams disputed that he was the father of the unborn child and was angry about it.

Adams, 25, claimed that he was home the evening of Jan 30.

Surveillance cameras caught a vehicle registered to Adams’ father entering the subdivision around the same time as Sims’ car, according to court documents.

Adams recanted his earlier statements about being home all night when he was confronted by police about the surveillance video connecting him to the crime scene.

He told investigators that he was with friends on the night of Sims’ murder.

Adams reportedly provided police with a video of him out with friends, and claimed it was taken on Jan 30. However investigators determined that he altered the video and that footage was actually recorded on Feb 1.

When he was confronted by police again, Adams reportedly admitted that he met Sims at the Easton Park subdivision. He even confessed to killing her, but claimed that Sims was the aggressor and he reacted in self-defense, according to court documents.

Authorities said, “Initially the defendant stated that the victim pulled a gun on him and while the defendant wrestled with the victim he shot her. When the defendant could not demonstrate the events the defendant changed his statement to the fact that the victim pulled a gun on him and he was able to get the gun away from the victim and then shot her in the head as self-defense.”

Adams was arrested on Wednesday on charges related to the shooting death of the pregnant mother. Adams was charged with first-degree murder. He also faces charges of killing an unborn child by injury to the mother.

The following is from The Blaze:

Suspect was acquitted of double murder days earlier after claiming self-defense

Just three days before Sims was murdered, Adams was acquitted of first-degree murder and burglary charges.

A Tampa jury acquitted Adams for the 2020 murder of two men in a recording studio in Lutz, Florida.

During the trial, Adams claimed that he shot Trevon Albury and Daniel Thompson in self-defense. Adams claimed that he overheard Albury and Thompson discussing a plot to rob the studio’s owner, Joseph Meeks.

Adams told the court that Albury pointed a gun at the back of Meeks.

“I pulled out my gun and I shot Mr. Albury in fear for Mr. Meeks being shot or myself being shot,” Adams alleged.

Adams claimed Thompson attempted to take away his gun so he shot him twice in the face.

“I was in fear that he would have shot me or Mr. Meeks,” Adams testified. “So I shot Mr. Thompson, back to back.”

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Sabella told Adams after the jury’s verdict, “The jury did find that you are not criminally responsible for that, but I certainly hope that you find yourself in the future never in a situation that may involve anything like this. I don’t ever want to see you back here in this courthouse.”

