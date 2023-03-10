Florida Home Owner STUNNED to Find 11-Foot Alligator in Swimming Pool (VIDEO)

A Florida homeowner was shocked this week when they found an 11-foot alligator in their swimming pool.

A woman in Florida found a 400-pound, 11-and-a-half foot alligator in her swimming pool. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrived to collect the gator.

The home owner, Lynn Tosi, shared videos of the gator in the pool, which was found around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Volusia County.

According to Tosi, the Florida Fish an Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the home and removed the gator, which was about 11 feet and five inches long. No one was hurt in the removal.

The gator encounter on Wednesday comes days after a man who heard a noise outside and opened his front door and was bitten in Daytona Beach.

Check out the video below of the Gator.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

