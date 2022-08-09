Florida Governor Ron DeSantis UNLOADS on Mar-A-Lago Raid by FBI on President Trump’s Home, Calls America a ‘Banana Republic’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unloaded in a tweet about the tyrannical Department of Justice under the Biden regime, after the FBI raided President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home on Monday evening.

This is absolutely what you would see in 1930’s Germany America, and it must be called for what it is. These are Gestapo tactics and this is unacceptable in the United States of America.

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

DeSantis called the raid a “Banana Republic” which is exactly what America has become under the corrupt Democrats in the Congress and Senate, and the disastrous Biden presidency.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story.

