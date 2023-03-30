Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Says He WILL NOT Allow Trump to be Extradited from Florida to New York by Manhattan DA After Grand Jury Invites Top Presidential Candidate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has finally done what the America First and MAGA movement has been waiting for, he has sided with President Trump after news broke on Thursday that the former president had been indicted by a Manhattan, District Attorney.

As we first reported at The DC Patriot, multiple sources report that a grand jury has indicted President Donald J. Trump over alleged hush money to Stormy Daniels, despite the fact she’s denied the sexual encounter ever happening, and Michael Cohen’s law firm has also denied

The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.

It is un-American.

The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.

Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.

