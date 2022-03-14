Florida Governor Ron DeSantis HAMMERS Woke Disney After Company is Upset Bill Passed to Keep Transgender & Sex Teachings from 5 to 10-Year Olds..

Disney is woke, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has had enough of their idiocy. Governor Ron DeSantis slammed Disney after their woke CEO spoke out against newly passed legislation that’s intended to stop the teaching of transgenderism and sexual orientation to children from grades Kindergarten through third.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out agains the legislation at the company’s annual shareholders meeting last week.

“We were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.”

DeSantis responded in kind, saying that Disney is hypocritical for doing business with the Chinese Communist Party while complaining about Florida law.

“You have companies, like at Disney, that are going to say and criticize parents’ rights, they’re going to criticize the fact that we don’t want transgenderism in kindergarten in first-grade classrooms. If that’s the hill they’re going to die on, then how do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China? Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices that you see over there at the hands of the CCP.”

🔥Gov. DeSantis on Disney: "How do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China? Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices at the hands of the CCP." — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 10, 2022

Democrats as you may have heard lost their mind and started calling it the “Don’t say Gay bill,” in typical leftist lunacy.

I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve. https://t.co/OcAIMeVpHL — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2022

DeSantis is a thorn in the side to liberals not just in Florida, but America in general. He continues to refuse to cower and bow down to liberalism, and is a shining example of what every conservative politician in America should look like.

The bill passed the Florida Senate, and DeSantis is expected to sign the legislation into law.

