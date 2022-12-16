Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Calls for Grand Jury on Covid Vaccines as Media Panics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that he is petitioning the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a Grand Jury to investigate any wrongdoing related to the Covid-19 vaccines.

The announcement was made alongside Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and other key health officials in the state at an event focused on “accountability” for the Covid mRNA jabs.

The governor announced a public advisory board for oversight of “the public health establishment,” as described in a tweet from his press secretary Bryan Griffin.

DeSantis says he is interested in mRNA vaccine makers concerns that they may be withholding information about side effects from the jabs, according to WKMG News.

Myocarditis after mRNA COVID vaccination is “rare yet potentially serious,” according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published in The Lancet.

The Daily Wire reached out to Pfizer and Moderna for a response to DeSantis.

“Regulatory agencies across the world have authorized the use of our COVID-19 vaccine,” a Pfizer spokesperson said in a statement. “These authorizations are based on robust and independent evaluation of the scientific data on quality, safety and efficacy, including our landmark phase 3 clinical trial. Data from real world studies complement the clinical trial data and provide additional evidence that the vaccine provides effective protection against severe disease.”

The Pfizer representative added: “Over the course of this deadly pandemic, mRNA vaccines have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, tens of billions of dollars in health care costs, and enabled people worldwide to go about their lives more freely. As of November 27th, 2022, we have delivered 4.3 billion vaccines to 181 countries and territories in every region of the world.”

