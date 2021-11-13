FLORIDA GOVERNOR DESANTIS: I WILL SEND THEM TO DELAWARE​

Florida Governor Ron Desantis continues to publicly and loudly oppose President Biden’s dangerous border policies, and this week the war was escalated when DeSantis issued a direct threat in response to discovering that multiple plane loads of illegal immigrants are being flown into his state in the dead of the night and under the radar.

According to DeSantis’ public safety czar Larry Keefe stated that some 70 flights that contained illegal immigrants have been flown into Jacksonville over a period of several months and that the flights were landing at a time when they thought no one would be paying attention.



Keefe said, “We’re in a sad situation of trying to run an investigation. Who is facilitating this travel? How are they getting here? Who are the support people? Who are the sponsors?”



Keefe also related that no one at any federal department, including the DHS and DOJ would give Florida any specific info on the oversight of the flights in terms of who is dictating what, etc.



Desantis, understandably outraged, announced this week that he is pursuing different options and taking multiple steps to either stop the flight or reroute the illegal immigrants elsewhere. He told Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Monday night, “We’re looking at what we can do. I think that they use private contractors. So, what we’re looking at is how can we fight back against the contractors? We can obviously deny them state contracts, which we will do. Can we deny them access to Florida’s market generally? Can we tax them? Can we do things to provide disincentives so they can’t do it? So we’re going to do whatever we can to do it.”



Just today, DeSantis said in a press conference “My view would be, if they’re going to come here, you know, we’ll provide buses and I will send them to Delaware and do that. If Joe Biden’s not going to support the border being secured, then he sould be able to have everyone there. So we ill do whatever we can in that regard, and we are absolutely going to do everything we can.”

