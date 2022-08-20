News

Florida Governor DeSantis’ Election Police Unit Announces 20 People Charged With Voter Fraud (VIDEO)

Matt Couch August 20, 2022 No Comments

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that 20 people will be facing charges for voter fraud thanks to his new Voter Fraud Election Police Unit.

The Washington Post is trying to say that only 75 votes out of 11 million in Florida were passed along for election fraud. They’re already trying to get ahead of this story, which speaks volumes, doesn’t it?

Florida local and state media is also trying to downplay the story.

Here’s the press conference back in April where Governor DeSantis announced the formation of the special police unit to prosecute voter fraud in the state of Florida.

https://rumble.com/v12fl3n-gov.-desantis-signs-bill-creating-election-police-unit-press-conference.html

