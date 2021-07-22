Florida Gov. DeSantis Says “These Vaccines Are Saving Lives” Encourages People to Get Vaccinated

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took to the podium on Wednesday and encouraged Floridians and Americans to get the Coronavirus vaccine.

DeSantis was passionate and fiery about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

I think the most important thing with the data, if you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying of COVID is practically zero,” DeSantis stated.

The Governor continued.

“If you look at the people that are being admitted to hospitals over 95% of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all. So These Vaccines ARE SAVING LIVES, they are reducing mortality.”

DeSantis then addresses statistics of nursing home mortality from the vaccine.

“Mortality in nursing homes since we rolled out the vaccines in December is down over 95% due to COVID. Mortality for elderly people since we rolled out the vaccine is down nearly 90%. So we’re proud in Florida that we put seniors first on that, because they were the most vulnerable, We have 85% of our seniors that are vaccinated, and about 75% of folks over the age of 50.”

DeSantis then addressed the fact Florida doesn’t have a mandate.

“We have no mandate, we’ve provided information to people, and we’ve been very honest about any data that comes out. I can tell you that if you look, you are seeing people that are vaccinated.”

Then the governor addressed those that are vaccinated getting the virus.

“For whatever reason, some can I think test positive if they’re vaccinated. But they don’t get seriously ill except maybe rare instances, there’s always one off’s on stuff. But I can tell you in Florida your chance of surviving if your vaccinated is close to 100%.”

He then addresses the fact that younger Americans do not want the vaccine.

“Obviously when you talk about some of the younger folks, the uptake has been less. I think that the distribution was very effective that we did, and I think we had a lot of good uptake on the Johnson and Johnson in March and into April. We saw a noticeable decline in J&J when they pulled it back because of the FDA, I think it was a huge mistake, and I said so at the time.”

