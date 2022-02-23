Florida GOP Passes Legislation Protecting Hospitals From Liability ONLY If They Obey Fauci (VIDEO)

While most conservatives see Florida as our last stand for freedom, the state GOP is attempting to prove otherwise. They recently placed a bill on Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk that would only provide liability protection to hospitals as long as they do the will of Anthony Fauci, the CDC and FDA. This means Ivermectin and HCQ are banned, while the Poison Death Shot and Remdesivir are required if they want protection from lawsuits.

Florida may be the leader in fighting back against the Federal Government’s overreach when it comes to vaccine mandates, but Bill 7014 which is sitting on Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk would extend some pretty scary requirements on hospitals and how they treat covid-19.



Bill 7014 was introduced and passed by the Florida GOP, which extends protections for hospitals and doctors from covid-19 claims and lawsuits. In and of itself, that concept is actually a smart one. Think about it: covid is a new virus that everyone is still learning about, so it would be smart to provide protections to doctors as we try to figure out the proper treatments.



The problem, however, is that the protections provided in this law (which is actually already in place, this is just an extension), are only implemented for those doctors and hospitals that follow the guidance of Anthony Fauci and the bureaucratic dictatorship of the CDC, FDA and NIH.

According to the letter of the law:



If a health care provider proves by the greater weight of the evidence the existence of an affirmative defense that applies to a specific COVID-19-related claim, the health care provider has no liability for that claim. The affirmative defenses that may apply to a COVID-19-related claim against a health care provider include, in addition to any other affirmative defenses recognized by law, the health care provider’s:



(a) Substantial compliance with government-issued health standards specifically relating to COVID-19 or other relevant standards, including standards relating to the preservation or prioritization of supplies, materials, or equipment;



(b) Substantial compliance with government-issued health standards specific to infectious diseases in the absence of standards specifically applicable to COVID-19;



(c) Substantial compliance with government-issued health standards relating to COVID-19 or other relevant standards was not possible due to the widespread shortages of necessary supplies, materials, equipment, or personnel;



(d) Substantial compliance with any applicable government-issued health standards relating to COVID-19 or other relevant standards if the applicable standards were in conflict; or



(e) Substantial compliance with government-issued health standards relating to COVID-19 or other relevant standards was not possible because there was insufficient time to implement the standards.

First of all, why are we giving our government the authority to dictate to doctors who to practice medicine? Which of our political leaders would you trust with your health care?



Secondly, and more importantly, what is mean by “government-issued health standards”? I’m glad you asked! According to the definition cited in the law, “‘Government-issued health standards’ means federal, state, or local laws, rules, regulations, or orders that describe the manner in which a health care provider must operate.”



This means that a hospital is not just required to follow laws, but also orders (which are, by definition, now laws) that come from local, state or federal government. Now, who is someone that is implementing orders from a federal level? That’s right, “Doctor” Anthony Fauci.



According to the letter of the law, hospitals are only protected from covid-19 claims and lawsuits when they follow the rules and orders put forth by Fauci and his minions at the FDA, CDC and NIH. That means if a hospital wants to use the liability protection established in this law, they cannot prescribe Ivermectin, HCQ or any of the other effective covid-19 treatments.



Instead, hospitals and doctors will be using Remdesivir and ventilators almost exclusively. Not only will these healthcare providers receive lawsuit protection, but they’ll also get a big fat check if someone dies after being given Remdesivir and a ventilator. Does that sound like incentivizing to kill covid patients to you?



This is an extremely dangerous bill. It’s actually already on the books. Bill 7014 is simply an extension of the law. These kinds of restrictions to place on doctors if they want to receive liability protection will only lead to more deaths and carnage. But, when you think about it, that’s what the Globalist Elite want with their depopulation agenda, isn’t it?

