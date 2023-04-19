Florida Congressman John Rutherford Endorses Donald J. Trump for President
Mar-a-Lago, FL— Florida Congressman John Rutherford announced his endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.
“Today, I am proud to endorse my friend, President Donald J. Trump” Congressman Rutherford said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, America was more safe, more secure, and more prosperous, and as the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will Make America Great Again!”
Read Congressman Rutherford’s endorsement :
