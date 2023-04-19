Florida Congressman John Rutherford Endorses Donald J. Trump for President

Mar-a-Lago, FL— Florida Congressman John Rutherford announced his endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.

“Today, I am proud to endorse my friend, President Donald J. Trump” Congressman Rutherford said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, America was more safe, more secure, and more prosperous, and as the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will Make America Great Again!”

Read Congressman Rutherford’s endorsement :

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

