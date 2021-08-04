Florida Breaks Daily Covid-19 Case Record, Biden Administration, MSM, Dems, Pushing DeSantis Hard

As you know in politics there is good attention, and bad attention. In the world of the Covid insanity, it depends on what side of the political aisle you are on, as both sides have turned this into a political war instead of one of common sense to fight against a flu like virus.

Florida set a new Covid-19 coronavirus case record on Monday of 21,683 cases. The old record of 19,100 cases was established back in early January.

Since late June, the cases have been on the rise, and now have a seven-day moving average of 1,694 cases per day in the state.

The Biden Administration is said to be looking at ways to hammer America’s favorite Governor, Florida’s Ron DeSantis.

From July 23 to July 29, Florida had 110,477 reported new Covid-19 cases, which is about a 50% increase from the 73,196 seen in the week prior, according to the data from the Florida Department of Health.

The same report said that only 10 million Floridians have been fully vaccinated. Which is just a little under 50% of the state.

According to the Department of Health, the vaccination levels are far below those to achieve herd immunity.

Florida’s DeSantis however is not caving to the liberals and trying to lockdown or stop his state’s citizens from having freedoms guaranteed to them by the Florida and United States Constitutions.

DeSantis signed an executive order directing the Health Department to enter rule making in collaboration with the Florida Department of Education to protect parents’ freedom to choose whether their children wear masks in schools or not.

“I signed an executive order directing @HealthyFla to enter rulemaking in collaboration with @EducationFL to protect parents’ freedom to choose whether their children wear masks in schools.”

What are your thoughts America? Do you agree that violating Americans rights is at an all time high?

