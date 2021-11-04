FLORIDA ​HOMEOWNER BEING FINED $50 PER DAY FOR DISPLAYING “LET GO BRANDON!” BANNERS

A Florida homeowner has run afoul of local county code, according to local officials in Walton County, Florida and is being fined $50 each day that he continues to display two banners, each nearly three stories tall outside his home. One banner says “Trump Won” and the other “Let’s Go Brandon”

Channel 8 News WROC from Rochester, New York tweeted about the ongoing situation and it was also reported by WMBB, Channel 13, an ABC-affiliated TV station licensed to Panama City, Florida.

Marvin Peavy is the homeowner being fined for hanging the two huge banners outside his house in Walton County, Florida and reported by WMBB.



“I’m here on the beach, and I got a lot traffic, and people needed to see what I believe in,” Peavy said, and reported by the outlet “That’s free speech, and I wanted everyone to know that I’m a republican and I’m supporting Donald Trump.”



A compliance magistrate said Peavy’s “Trump Won” banner violated Walton County’s land development code curing a code enforcement hearing last month, reported WMBB. The banner’s content is irrelevant to violating the land-use code, according to Walton County Code Compliance Official Michael Lynch, according to WMBB’s report.



“People admire people that stand up, and we have got to start standing up,” Chairman of the Walton County Republican Executive Committee Bill Fletcher said about Peavy. “He is the epitome of somebody who will stand up for his First Amendment right,” WMBB reported.

