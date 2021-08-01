FLEOA AND PMA RAISE OBJECTIONS ON BIDEN VACCINATION DECISION TO REQUIRE VACCINATION OF FEDERAL WORKERS

On Thursday the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) said in a statement from president Larry Cosme, “As an association representing those men and women charged with protecting the Constitutional rights of all Americans, including the right to privacy and choice, we are concerned by any move that would mandate the COVID-19 vaccine among federal employees.”



The statement also asked that the administration work collaboratively with the association and other federal employee groups to incentivize workers to be vaccinated.



The FLEOA is the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit professional association, exclusively represent federal law enforcement officers, and represent more than 26,000 officers from over 65 different agencies.



Also, in a statement the director of the Professional Managers Association, Chad Hooper, was asking all of its members, their staff and eligible Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible, but highlighted that any mandate imposed on the entire workforce would be the first of its kind.



In his statement, Hooper said, “Consistent with vaccines for other illnesses, such as measles or influenza, PMA believes that agency leadership should have the discretion to determine whether any, some, or all of their staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19.”



Hooper continued in his statement, “At this time, no COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the FDA, and this may be contributing to vaccine hesitancy across our country. We must ask the administration to craft any such mandate with care and consideration of our members’ individual contraindications as well as their closely held personal and religious beliefs.”



“The FDA recognizes that vaccines are key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and is working as quickly as possible to review applications for full approval,” FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt said in a statement.

