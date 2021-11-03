News

FLASHBACK: “What Am I Doing Here?”; Biden Gets Rescued By Anderson Cooper After Suffering Another Embarrassing Brain-freeze

Howard Roark November 2, 2021 No Comments

During Friday night’s “Town Hall” on CNN, Joe Biden had a rough go of it. It was bad.

One of the most cringeworthy moments is when Anderson Cooper had to literally save Joe after the 46th President forgot the city of Long Beach, CA.

“I was able to go to the private port where — 40 percent of all products coming into the United States of America on the West Coast go through Los Angeles and — and — oh, what am I doing here?” Biden said, forgetting the name of Long Beach, CA.

“Is it Long Beach or —”, Cooper assisted.

“Long Beach. Thank you. And I know both the mayors,” Biden replied.

Watch below:

https://embed.air.tv/v1/iframe/LaELLTQVSeKnewA0hKZvfA?organization=SCHEjSpNRUOM-PfaJgcUZg

Check out this 34-second “supercut” showcasing Biden’s most embarrassing moments from last night:

Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Howard Roark

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments