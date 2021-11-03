FLASHBACK: “What Am I Doing Here?”; Biden Gets Rescued By Anderson Cooper After Suffering Another Embarrassing Brain-freeze

During Friday night’s “Town Hall” on CNN, Joe Biden had a rough go of it. It was bad.

One of the most cringeworthy moments is when Anderson Cooper had to literally save Joe after the 46th President forgot the city of Long Beach, CA.

“I was able to go to the private port where — 40 percent of all products coming into the United States of America on the West Coast go through Los Angeles and — and — oh, what am I doing here?” Biden said, forgetting the name of Long Beach, CA.

“Is it Long Beach or —”, Cooper assisted.

“Long Beach. Thank you. And I know both the mayors,” Biden replied.

Watch below:

Check out this 34-second “supercut” showcasing Biden’s most embarrassing moments from last night:

WATCH: Joe Biden’s incoherent town hall in just 34 seconds. pic.twitter.com/RO98udxW5m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for contributing to this article.

