FLASHBACK: Reality Star Kendra Wilkinson Causes Controversy After Sharing ‘Offensive’ Photo on Instagram That Outraged Woke Left

Kendra Wilkinson is the former adult star of Playboy, and the former girlfriend of Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner, as well as one of the stars of the hit show “The Girls Next Door.”

She’s obviously not known for being shy, and she’s sparked outrage yet again by sharing an offensive photo on Instagram.

Wilkinson shared a photograph of her in a cotton field holding pieces of cotton, which she captioned “Always wanted to pick cotton. Lol.”

Lol. I just wanted to pick cotton from a plant cuz I’ve always wondered how it really felt. Never in my life thought of color or race at the time. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 22, 2017

According to The Daily Mail, she then shared a video of herself running into a cotton field, saying that she was worries she was going to get shot for trespassing.

It only took a few minutes for the woke crowd to come out of the cracks and closets to accuse Wilkinson of being a racist and ignoring the history of picking cotton.

“Wanting to pick some cotton and saying I’m going to get shot for trespassing is becoming news all of a sudden,” she said in the response video. “Just having fun guys, no harm. Just wanted to pick some cotton. Just having some fun with my family.”

In a follow-up video, she added, “No joke I’ve always wanted to pick cotton, okay so I picked it. It felt good in my hands, it was all fuzzy and s**t. I just didn’t want to get shot for trespassing.”

Calling Wilkinson a racist comes with some problems as she was married to former NFL player Hank Baskett from 2009-2018

I was trespassing n ran up to grab some cotton. I am not racist. Was just having fun n wanted to feel n wondered how it felt. Hahahahah — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 22, 2017

She added, “I can’t believe I’m getting accused of being racist when I’m sitting [here] with my black father in law rt now baffled at the accusations. F**k off to anyone who don’t know me n know what I’m about. Just cuz I picked some f**king cotton. It’s a f**king plant. Omg I can’t.”

Twitter users responded to Wilkinson’s tweets.

“There are two issues yes Of course you meant no harm and are no racist and at the same time for so many not to understand why some blacks might not find cotton fields humorous says a lot about how little people know about the racist history of our country,” one user responded.

“Girl you don’t owe anyone an explanation!” another follower wrote. “People be so quick to judge before looking at what they’ve done. Don’t let anyone point their finger at you for something harmless.”

“Me either…,” another user added. “I’m color blind (figuratively speaking) no matter the race I just see people and who they present themselves to be. Ignore stuff like that pretty lady.”

