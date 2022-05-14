FLASHBACK: Mainstream Media Paparazzi Sneaks Photos of Ivanka in a Bikini That Go Viral One Year Ago

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since this story went viral, but amid the faux outrage of the left, the paparazzi was concerned with sneaking pictures of Ivanka Trump enjoying time with her children and husband Jared in a Bikini last May.

The mainstream media puppets with the snarky intro and headline below:

“Ivanka Trump, 39, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 40, were photographed living a luxurious life in Miami’s Biscayne Bay last Sunday. In the images, Ivanka, who was photographed wearing nothing but a black bikini, dove into the warm water from the back of the yacht where she was spending time with her family, including daughter Arabella and father-in-law Charles Kushner, 66.”

Ivanka Trump was spotted yachting in a bikini with her family as Congress' investigation into the Capitol insurrection continues. https://t.co/LN8S6H9yWD — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 3, 2021

Charles Kushner was pardoned by former President Trump in his latter days in office. A statement from the White House on Kushner’s clemency read that his “record of reform and charity overshadows Mr. Kushner’s conviction and 2 year sentence.” Charles was convicted of “preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission” in 2005 and sentenced to two years, he served 14 months out of his sentence.

Even the Daily Mail got into the action of reporting on this story last May.

Ivanka shows off her enviable figure in a black bikini while jumping off the back of a yacht with daughter Arabella https://t.co/M27v4q4vDa — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 3, 2021

The American people simply aren’t done with the Trump family, as poll after poll attests Republicans still want a Trump at the helm, and everyday Americans still want to open their newsfeeds and see Ivanka in a skimpy black bikini on a multi-million dollar yacht. As a people we are attracted to wealth, power and fame, the Trumps have all three. We are also attracted to the flippant, the defiant, the free, the Trump family is all three of those too.

