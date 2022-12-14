FLASHBACK: Florida Man Arrested for ‘Dry Humping’ Stuffed Disney Frozen Olaf Toy at Target

A Florida man has been arrested for doing something that would be unthinkable, but probably not at woke Disney.

Cody Meader was arrested this week for “dry humping” a stuffed Disney Frozen Olaf toy in a St. Petersburg, Florida Target store.

Not only did he do the dirty with the Frozen toy, he tired to put it back on the shelf after he was done. What a sick bastard!

Witnesses literally had to watch the 20-year-old select the toy from the shelf, lay it down on the floor, and then dry hump it until he came to fruition all over it… Dear God, make it stop, what’s wrong with America. This all of course happened in the middle of the afternoon on a Tuesday.

Not surprisingly, the police were called to the scene and arrested the moron.

According to the police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, Meader “willfully and maliciously injure or damage the real or personal property of another, to wit: two (2) large stuffed animal toys, the property of Target.”

After entering the store, Meader “proceeded to select a large Olaf stuffed animal and began to ‘dry hump’ and then ejaculate onto the item before placing it back on the shelf. [Meader] then proceeded to the toys section where he selected a large unicorn stuffed animal and ‘dry humped’ this as well, damage to said property being $200 or less.” He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief.

He’s also not smart, Instead of denying that it happened, which was likely impossible due to security cameras we suppose, Meader admitted to police that he was guilty of “doing stupid stuff” and that he had “nutted” on the Olaf stuffed animal.

According to his dad, he had a history of this type of behavior, though he was not in the store at the time of the incident.

Police noted that the toys were destroyed since they can no longer be sold. You don’t say?

Frozen 2 came out last November, and this happened right around the release of the movie, what a horrific flashback, but its’ a reminder that there are sick fools out there America, stay on the look out!

Thanks to our friends at Bore news for originally reporting this story.

