FLASHBACK: Children Found in New Mexico Compound Were Training for School Shootings, Prosecutors Say Yet Trial Still Hasn’t Happened for 5 Suspects…

In a flashback of a story from 2018, and one that the mainstream media and those in power definitely don’t want you to remember, this one speaks volumes tonight.

Court documents released in August of 2018 revealed allegations in the discovering of emaciated children at a New Mexico compound. Including at least one of the kids was being trained to commit school shooting, and that an adult buried a long-missing child there.

Authorities raided the compound near rural Amalia in August of 2018, rescuing 11 starving children and arresting two men and three women.

An investigation started into one of the men’s alleged abduction of his son in Georgia.

The boy – Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj – was not among those 11 children, but authorities discovered the unidentified remains of a young male at the compound that day.

In court filings that week in 2018, prosecutors allege:

• One of the rescued children told a foster parent the suspects “trained the child in the use of an assault rifle in preparation for future school shootings.”

• They believe the children were taken to New Mexico to receive advanced weapons training but didn’t reveal any further details.

• They argue that if the suspects were to be released, there is a substantial likelihood the defendants may commit new crimes due to their planning and preparation for school shootings.

• At least two of the rescued children say that Abdul-Ghani died at the compound. One of the children says an adult buried the boy there.

Prosecutors asked the federal judge to have the five suspects – Abdul-Ghani’s father, Siraj Wahhaj; the man’s sisters, Hujrah Wahhaj and Subhannah Wahhaj; Lucas Morten; and Jany Leveille – held in jail without bail.

Authorities maintained that the adults and children were on the property with a makeshift shooting range and two main dwelling areas. One of the areas was a partially buried camper trailer surrounded in part by trenches and old tires, and a parked utility truck.

Investigators also say they found AR-15 rifles, loaded 30 round magazines, four loaded pistols and many rounds of ammunition.

Sheriff: Suspects considered ‘extremists’

Hogrefe, the sheriff, said authorities got a warrant to search the property last week after they received a message from what appeared to be someone inside the compound that said “we are starving and need food and water.”

“I absolutely knew that we couldn’t wait on another agency to step up and we had to go check this out as soon as possible,” Hogrefe said in a news release Saturday, “so I began working on a search warrant right after I got that intercepted message – it had to be a search warrant and a tactical approach for our own safety because we had learned the occupants were most likely heavily armed and considered extremist of the Muslim belief.”

The sheriff did not elaborate. Later, in a phone interview with the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper on Sunday, Hogrefe said FBI analysts told him the suspects appeared to be “extremist of the Muslim belief.”

Whatever happened to this case?

The last we heard in 2020, Lucas Morten was to undergo treatment in attempt to gain competency and was deemed unfit to stand trial. Of course he was.

Then we found this update from March of 2022…

Trial preparations have been largely suspended without a start date as the court addresses mental health concerns about four defendants. A new court filing indicates three defendants have been found mentally competent to stand trial — Subhanah Wahhaj, sister Hujrah Wahhaj and Haitian national Jany Leveille.

One of the defendants gave birth to a child while in prison, and she has requested her right to a speedy trial. That defendant is Subhanah Wahhaj.

This has now been going on for 4 years without a trial, so who’s really behind this America?

Thanks to CNN for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...