FLASHBACK: Ashton Kutcher Shares One of the Most Powerful Pro-Life Videos Ever Made (VIDEO)￼

It’s well known that actor Ashton Kutcher isn’t a conservative, unlike some of the other powerfully known Christian actors such as Chris Pratt and Mark Wahlberg.

However, he is very much pro life, and his organization works 24/7 around the clock to stop human and child sex trafficking.

In 2019, when he shared the following Facebook video, captioning it with “everyone’s life is valuable” set the radical left into a frenzy.

The video, from 2017, is of a man named Frank Stephens. Stephens is an advocate for those with Down Syndrome and this video of his speech went viral. In it, Stephens says:

“I am not a research scientist; however, no one knows more about life with Down syndrome than I do,” Stephens said in the video. “Whatever you learn today, please remember this: I am a man with Down syndrome and my life is worth living.”

Sadly, across the world, a notion is being sold that maybe we don’t need research concerning Down syndrome. Some people say prenatal screens will identify Down syndrome in the womb and those pregnancies will just be terminated. It’s hard for me to sit here and say those words.”

Continuing, obviously full of the motion at the thought of the slaughter in the womb of people like him, Stephens says:

“I don’t feel I should have to justify my existence,” Stephens said, “but to those who question the value of people with Down syndrome, I would make three points: First, we are a medical gift to society, a blueprint for medical research into cancer,

“Alzheimer’s, and immune system disorders. Second, we are an unusually powerful source of happiness: A Harvard-based study has discovered that people with Down syndrome, as well as their parents and siblings, are happier than society at large.

“Surely happiness is worth something? Finally, we are the canary in the eugenics coal mine. We are giving the world a chance to think about the ethics of choosing which humans get a chance at life.”

It was a brilliant, powerful speech, one that everyone needs to listen to as the debate over abortion heats up in the wake of the SCOTUS leak.

Further, perhaps Kutcher’s share of it could be indicative of the cultural shift in America that led to that Supreme Court decision, as even a somewhat liberal Hollywood actor posted it.

