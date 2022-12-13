FLASHBACK: 14-Year-Old Son of Pizza Shop Employee Shoots Robber Choking His Mom in the Face [VIDEO]

In another Democrat ran city a child has been forced to defend themselves and their parents as the thugs in the city are running rampant.

Philadelphia is the scene this time around, and crime is literally running like a drippy faucet. Not surprising in the city of brotherly love someone decided to rob a pizza place where folks actually work hard for a living.

Whatever kind of garbage human being does that, this monster was trying to strangle the cashier, a female. However what turns this horrific story into a feel good story is the cashier’s 14-year-old son saves his mom and shoots this piece of human trash in the face.

My favorite part of the story is the guy who now has a bullet in his face tried to escape. Police found him by following the trail of blood out of the store, down the block, and to a subway station. Where the suspect was spotted being the only person waiting for the 10:10 with a bullet in his face.

The bad guy is in a hospital in critical condition. The quick-thinking 14-year-old better be getting everything he wants for Christmas.

He joins our list of Junior Good Guy’s with Guns exercising their second amendment rights and defending their families, second amendment rights that if Joe Biden and/or the people who control Joe Biden had their druthers, none of us would have.

