FIVE TEXAS LEADERS APROVE $493.5 MILLION TO BE TRANSFERRED TO BORDER SECURITY OPERATION

Five Republican Texas leaders on Friday approved the transfer of $493.5 million in state funds for Operation Lone Star and other border security operations. Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department along the southern border between Texas and Mexico.



According to a letter signed by Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Joan Huffman and House Appropriations Committee Chair Greg Bonnen, “The new funds will be reallocated from other state agencies, including the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Department of Public Safety.”



In a press release Abbott said, “Texas will not sit on the sidelines as President Biden continues turning a blind eye to the crisis at our southern border. Texans’ safety and security is our top priority, and we will continue fighting to keep our communities safe. This additional funding ensures the Lone Star State is fully equipped to provide Texans the border security strategy they demand and deserve.”



The funding will go toward implementing border security initiatives such as boat blockades, razor wire at border crossings, and charter buses transporting migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C.​



Abbott added that the transfer of funds from the other agencies will not affect the function of any agency or program, though it was unclear whether the agencies will be reimbursed. The new funds were broken into two different payments, $463 million to be used for the deployment of the Texas National Guard and the other $30.5 million for building the state’s border wall.



Operation Lone Star was launched in March 2021, and according to Governor Abbott, its state purpose is to counter illegal immigration and the illegal drug trade.



The Democrat response by Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa who said in a statement, “Abbott continues to play political theater along the southern border and endanger the livelihoods of servicemen and servicewomen. His actions are not only reckless, but they’re also nearly criminal. At this point he has spent nearly $3 billion of taxpayer money to sustain his antics while everyday Texans continue to struggle, as he has turned his back on his constituents and become beholden to big oil corruption.”



Hinojosa added, “Abbott has wasted billions of our taxpayer dollars funding his failed operation instead of utilizing it appropriately to expand Medicaid, raise teacher salaries, improve our roads, and ensure Texans had what they needed to survive.



During a hearing Wednesday held by the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety, Texas National Guard Staff Sgt. Kiersten Faith of Tomball, Texas said, “This mission has been a complete waste of time,” according to electronic comments she submitted.



Governor Abbott said he has secured $4 billion in funding for Texas’ border security efforts, which includes a security bill last year that he signed for $1.8 billion.



The Governor also said his administration is taking “aggressive” action to fight the Biden administration’s efforts to end Title 42. A federal judge issued a restraining order Wednesday that temporarily blocks the Biden administration from ending the Trump-era policy that expedited the removal of immigrants at the border due to the pandemic.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...