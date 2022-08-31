Five Plausible Reasons the Deep State had the FBI Raid Trump’s Home at Mar-A-Lago (VIDEO)

There are lots of theories as to why the FBI raided Donald Trump’s home in Mar-A-Lago, and several of them could be true at the same time.

During a recent episode of BrightonTV’s America Unhinged where I guest hosted for Dr John Diamond, I broke down the five most plausible motivations for this raid.

Intimidate Donald Trump and his base

There’s a pattern of the corrupt Department of Justice and FBI appearing to attempt to setup Donald Trump and the America First Movement to look like violent extremists and enemies of America. We saw that with the public portrayal of the MAGA rallies, January 6th and now the FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago.

One of the tactics often used by the Deep State is to make examples of people as a warning to not follow in their footsteps. It’s possible that this was part of their motivation when it comes to the FBI raid… they see Donald Trump as Public Enemy #1, and they want all of his followers to know that if we continue following President Trump, that they can do this to us, as well.

Fish for information that can be used to prosecute President Trump

Given the fact that the Mueller Investigation wasted millions of taxpayer dollars trying to find a tie -any tie- to Russia, then the ridiculous impeachment trial attempting to claim Trump had an illegal phone conversation with the Ukrainian President, followed by the January 6th Commission’s show trial attempting to claim Trump incited a violent insurrection… it’s clear that there’s a pattern of the Deep State throwing out a wild conspiracy theory as fact, and then attempting to find any evidence that they can to support their ridiculous claim. While they’ve yet to find any corrupt dealings with President Trump, they are doing everything they can to find anything they can twist into supporting their claims.

Disqualify Trump from running for President

According to US Code Title 18, Section 2071: anyone who “willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, or with intent to do so takes and carries away any record” faces a fine and up to three years in prison. That person would also “forget his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.

Remember, the 2020 Election was stolen in order to establish Joe Biden as the Alleged President of the United States. Trump won in a landslide. The Democrats could be terrified that Trump is going to win in such large numbers that they see their only chance at being able to win without getting caught cheating is to disqualify him from running on a technicality.

Force Ron DeSantis out of the 2024 Presidential race

One of the other interesting angles that I’ve heard is that the Democrats are actually more scared of Ron DeSantis running for President than Donald Trump, and here’s why:

While Donald Trump’s America First base is rabidly supporting him, many middle of the road Republicans, Independent’s and small percentage of Democrats that are sick of Biden just can’t bring themselves to vote for Donald Trump. They just want to move on from the extreme polarization, and while they may agree with Trump’s policies, they don’t want another four years of chaos that occurred with the Dems constantly bashing Trump.

With Ron DeSantis, they see someone who is an America First policy guy, without being as extremely polarizing on a personality level as Trump. But how would the FBI raid force DeSantis out of the race?

The hope would be that they could coerce Trump into announcing he is running for President, which would make it virtually impossible for DeSantis to enter the race without being seen as anti-Trump and pissing off the America First base. If DeSantis gets in the race before Trump, then he wouldn’t be seen as being a Trump challenger. But if he gets in the race first, before Trump, he’ll have the opportunity to gain a following and make his case before Trump jumps in the race.

All that to say, if DeSantis can’t announce he’s running for president until after he wins re-election as governor in Florida come November. While Trump has been toying with announcing after the Mid-Terms, since the FBI raid, there’s been lots of talk he’d announce sooner than later, which would make DeSantis entering the race virtually impossible.

Escalate tensions in the hopes of inciting a repeat of January 6th or even a Civil War

The most extreme scenario, yet also quite plausible, is that the Deep State is trying to divide our nation even more and incite utter chaos. The America First crowd was setup by the FBI on January 6th, which falsely painted us all as violent extremists. The FBI raid has caused tensions to rise, since our own government is being weaponized against us. The goal of the Deep State could be to inflame the situation to get some people to stupidly resort to violence, creating either a repeat of January 6th or even an outbreak of civil war.

Conclusion

All of these scenarios are just speculation on my part, but each of them seem plausible in their own way. I took a deeper dive into each of these scenarios, as well as what do we do about it during this episode of America Unhinged on BrighteonTV that I guest-hosted for Dr John Diamond. I encourage you to watch it in its entirety.

