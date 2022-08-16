FIVE-MEMBER U.S. DELEGATION LED BY DEMOCRATS MAKES UNANNOUNCED VISIT TO TAIWAN ANGERING CHINESE YET AGAIN [VIDEO]

Just twelve days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, a delegation of five U.S. lawmakers arrived on Sunday in the island nation, making an unannounced visit.
The delegation, led by U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), Representative Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) and Representative Aumua Amata (R-SAm) made their visit, despite the obvious ruffling of China’s feathers over Pelosi’s visit.
