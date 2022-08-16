FIVE-MEMBER U.S. DELEGATION LED BY DEMOCRATS MAKES UNANNOUNCED VISIT TO TAIWAN ANGERING CHINESE YET AGAIN [VIDEO]

Just twelve days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, a delegation of five U.S. lawmakers arrived on Sunday in the island nation, making an unannounced visit.

The delegation, led by U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), Representative Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) and Representative Aumua Amata (R-SAm) made their visit, despite the obvious ruffling of China’s feathers over Pelosi’s visit.

Vice Minister Yui extended the warmest of welcomes to #Taiwan’s🇹🇼 longstanding friend @SenMarkey & his cross-party delegation comprising @RepGaramendi, @RepLowenthal, @RepDonBeyer & @RepAmata. We thank the like-minded #US🇺🇸 lawmakers for the timely visit & unwavering support. pic.twitter.com/XZKoKhnPZO — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 14, 2022 According to the Associated Press the five-member delegation, led by Democratic Senator Ed Marke of Massachusetts, will meet senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues, the American Institute in Taiwan said. The institute represents the U.S. government, which does not have official ties with Taiwan.



China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, responded to Pelosi’s August 2 visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and skies around Taiwan for several days afterward. The Chinese government objects to Taiwan having any official contact with foreign governments, particularly with a high-ranking congressional leader like Pelosi.



It appears that Bejing is upset again as they started up military exercises including joint combat readiness control and drills around Taiwan while the delegation is visiting. Bejing sited U.S. infringement to its sovereignty as well as undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan straits.



China did announce more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing president met with members today, August 15.

