Five Family Members (Four 18 and Under) Murdered by Convicted Murderer Who’d Been on the Run for Weeks in Texas

A horrific and insane story coming-out of Texas over the weekend, as five members of the same family have been murdered by a convicted felon murderer on the loose in Texas.

A family in the Tomball area is dealing with unimaginable grief after five family members, including four Tomball ISD students were found murdered in a home near Centerville.

The victims were killed by escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, according to the Leon County Sheriff.

The convicted murderer had been on the run for more than three weeks.

The four boys were visiting their 66-year-old grandfather, Mark Collins, on his ranch off Highway 7. Three were brothers, 18-year-old Waylon Collins, 16-year-old Carson Collins, and 11-year-old Hudson Collins. The fourth boy has been identified as 11-year-old Bryson Collins, a cousin.

Longtime family friend David Crain fought back tears as he talked about the boys.

“Those kids were bright shining stars, we coached them through baseball,” Crain said. ” “These next few days are gonna be tough on all of us.”

Waylon had just graduated high school at Tomball High, where he played baseball. he and his younger brothers were the only children of Chris an Misti Collins. She is a teacher in Tomball ISD.

The family released a statement late Friday evening:

“We are devastated by the loss of our dear family members at the family ranch in Centerville, Texas.” the statement reads. “These precious people who loved and were loved by so many, will never be forgotten.”

Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers Houston read the statement at a news conference alongside Crain and the family’s pastor.

“I just want to ask everyone to pray for them, give them a virtual hug,” Kahan said. “They have an incredibly long, emotionally draining, grueling journey ahead of them.”

The Centerville ranch was used as a weekend home for hunting, fishing, and other activities.

“That ranch is a kid’s dream,” Crain said. “A big pond, boats, they shoot guns.”

The ranch was only a half a mile from where Lopez escaped. Hours after the bodies were found, Lopez was shot dead in a shootout with law enforcement authorities in Atascosa County, just south of San Antonio.

Our thought and prayers go out to the family in this difficult time.

4.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...