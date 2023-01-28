News

Five Black Memphis Police Officers Charged with Murder in Death of Tyre Nichols [VIDEO]

- by Howard Roark - Leave a Comment

Five now former Memphis police officers have been charged with second degree murder and kidnapping on Thursday in the death of a black motorist named Tyre Nichols.

The officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – were fired on Friday after the motorist, Tyre Nichols, died following a violent confrontation during a January 7 traffic stop.

Video of the police officers beating Tyre Nichols will be released on Friday at 6 pm local time, the DA said.

“The actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols and they are all responsible,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told reporters.

NBC News reported:

Get the New ‘One Nation Under God’ Women’s V-Neck available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Five former Memphis police officers were indicted Thursday on murder charges in the death of Tyre Nichols, whose beating following a traffic stop was captured on video that “sickened” a top Tennessee law enforcement official.

The officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired after police Chief C.J. Davis said they violated department policies during the Jan. 7 stop that led to Nichols’ death.

All five former officers were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault, prosecutors announced.

Haley and Martin were being held in lieu of a $350,000 bond, while Bean, Mills and Smith will need to post $250,000 to leave custody, jail records showed.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led the probe and agency director David Rausch said the video will be clear cut.

You can watch the official news release below:

We’re helping our brothers The Hodge Twins giveaway these amazing trucks and $10,000 in cash, get entered today!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Howard Roark

See author's posts

Related Posts

JUST IN: President Trump Congratulates Ronna Romney McDaniel on Her RNC Victory on Truth Social

GOP Betrays Voters Yet Again as Ronna Romney McDaniel Wins Re-Election to Stay RNC Chairwoman

JUST IN: 911 Call From the Night of the Attack on Paul Pelosi Has Been RELEASED, Sounds Like Ransom Attempt

About Howard Roark

View all posts by Howard Roark →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments