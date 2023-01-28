Five Black Memphis Police Officers Charged with Murder in Death of Tyre Nichols [VIDEO]

Five now former Memphis police officers have been charged with second degree murder and kidnapping on Thursday in the death of a black motorist named Tyre Nichols.

The officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – were fired on Friday after the motorist, Tyre Nichols, died following a violent confrontation during a January 7 traffic stop.

Video of the police officers beating Tyre Nichols will be released on Friday at 6 pm local time, the DA said.

“The actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols and they are all responsible,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told reporters.

NBC News reported:

Five former Memphis police officers were indicted Thursday on murder charges in the death of Tyre Nichols, whose beating following a traffic stop was captured on video that “sickened” a top Tennessee law enforcement official.

The officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired after police Chief C.J. Davis said they violated department policies during the Jan. 7 stop that led to Nichols’ death.

All five former officers were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault, prosecutors announced.

Haley and Martin were being held in lieu of a $350,000 bond, while Bean, Mills and Smith will need to post $250,000 to leave custody, jail records showed.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led the probe and agency director David Rausch said the video will be clear cut.

You can watch the official news release below:

