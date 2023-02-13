News

FIRST LOOK: Photos from American Military Pilot Who Shot Down One of the ‘UFO’s’ Are Eerie [PICS INSIDE]

- by Matt Couch - 3 Comments.

It’s not often you get that feeling you’re watching the movie “Signs” with Mel Gibson, but after seeing these pics of what the United States Military has shot down on February 11, it’s a very strange thing we’re looking at here.

Shared by our good friend @CryptoLawyerz on Twitter via @NoVA_Campaigns we have the first pictures of the alleged “UFO.”

We’ll be honest with you, we don’t know what to make of it, and it damn sure isn’t a balloon.

So the question remains, what is it? The Pentagon and Generals are saying they aren’t ruling aliens or anything out at this time as they honestly do not know what these items are they’ve been shooting down. They also said they do not believe them to be Chinese.

This comes as the Chinese Military says they are also targeted a UFO in their waters and are on the verge of shooting it down as they track it.

Check out these pictures below:

Here’s one that looks very creepy, looking nothing like a Chinese Spy Balloon, is this an actual UFO?

What are your thoughts as this situation continues to unfold? Comment below!

