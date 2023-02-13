FIRST LOOK: Photos from American Military Pilot Who Shot Down One of the ‘UFO’s’ Are Eerie [PICS INSIDE]

It’s not often you get that feeling you’re watching the movie “Signs” with Mel Gibson, but after seeing these pics of what the United States Military has shot down on February 11, it’s a very strange thing we’re looking at here.
Shared by our good friend @CryptoLawyerz on Twitter via @NoVA_Campaigns we have the first pictures of the alleged “UFO.”
We’ll be honest with you, we don’t know what to make of it, and it damn sure isn’t a balloon.
So the question remains, what is it? The Pentagon and Generals are saying they aren’t ruling aliens or anything out at this time as they honestly do not know what these items are they’ve been shooting down. They also said they do not believe them to be Chinese.
This comes as the Chinese Military says they are also targeted a UFO in their waters and are on the verge of shooting it down as they track it.
Check out these pictures below:
Here’s one that looks very creepy, looking nothing like a Chinese Spy Balloon, is this an actual UFO?
What are your thoughts as this situation continues to unfold? Comment below!
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
[…] Image Credit: thedcpatriot.com […]
I’m really grateful to Google for granting these rules, and now it’s my obligation to pay and share the money with everyone on Sunday. Google pays a great salary from home of $6,850 per week, which is amazing considering that a year ago I was laid off in a horrendous economy.
.
.
So, this is where I started—————————->>> GOOGLE WORK
Stop saying “UFO”
There are ZERO aliens or ALIEN spacecraft on the planet