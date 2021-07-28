FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN’S CHIEF OF STAFF PICKED BY PRESIDENT FOR U.S. AMBASSADOR TO SPAIN

President Biden has picked first lady Jill Biden’s chief of staff, Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, to be the U.S. ambassador to Spain, the White House announced Tuesday, although the administration hasn’t yet said who will take her place.

With this announcement Tuesday, also came the president’s picks for eight other administration roles. In addition to her East Wing position, Pantaleon serves as an assistant to President Joe Biden, and has worked in the Biden White House for just a few months, assuming the Chief of Staff to the First Lady when the president took office in January.



Pantaleon has been the co-chair of the Gender Policy Council, and also previously served as a deputy assistant secretary of State in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs and on the faculty of the Columbia University School of Law and School of International and Public Affairs, her alma mater. She has prior ambassador experience as she was the U.S. Ambassador to Uruguay for President Barack Obama.



In a statement to the Associated Press (AP), Jill Biden said, “Pantaleon is an exceptional and incredible leader and friend, adding that she will make a great ambassador for Spain.”



Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesman, told the AP that Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon must be confirmed by the Senate to the role. She is expected to remain on her role as Jill Biden’s chief of staff until confirmation by the Senate.

