FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN USED BY WHITE HOUSE TO PUSH COVID VACCINATIONS FOR CHILDREN​

First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Jill Biden, was on the job Monday, visiting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a Virginia elementary school.​ She was joined by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who was decrying misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine that parents across the country have been allegedly exposed to.



Murthy said, “We know that already, as soon as news of the vaccines being authorized and recommend came through, many parents saw their inboxes, their text threads, and their social media feeds being flooded with false claims about the vaccine. We believe that every parent has a right to the facts so they can make decisions for their children based on accurate scientific information.”



“That’s why we’re asking parents to be careful about where they get their information from, and to seek answers to their questions from credible sources, like doctors, children’s hospitals, their local departments of health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” Murthy added.



On Tuesday, a CDC panel of vaccine experts voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old. White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “Jill Biden is an ‘incredibly credible’ voice for encouraging parents across the country to vaccinate their children.’



The CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said young children face similar potential side effects to the vaccine compared to children older than 12, who have already been approved for vaccination for months. They found the risk of myocarditis and other effects to be lower than the rise of COVID-19, however. Children typically experience less severe cases when they contract COVID-19, and children under 18 make up .0007% of U.S. Covid-19 deaths.



You parents should and have to make the decision. This is an untested vaccine, and what side effects might it have years down the road? It has no history to look at and the.0007% is a very, very low percentage to take the risk of vaccination of the basically unknown, in my opinion.

