First Case of Omicron in U.S. Reported in Liberal California

The United States has identified its first case of Omicron Covid variant in liberal California, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said on Wednesday.

Our good friend National Radio Host Todd Starnes unloaded on the Biden Administration.

“That’s what happens when you don’t shut down your borders immediately,” Starnes said.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said the infected person, who was fully vaccinated, returned from South Africa to the San Francisco area on Nov. 22 and tested positive Monday.

“Wait – the patient was fully vaccinated?” Starnes questioned, adding, “So which is worse – catching the virus from a fully vaccinated person or unvaccinated person?”

Fauci said the person is self-quarantining while giving an update during the White House press briefing.

“We feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms, but actually the symptoms appear to be improving,” he said.

The mainstream media, Biden White House, and liberals are losing their minds and freaking out of course.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...