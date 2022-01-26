FIRST CASE OF ELECTION THREATS TAKEN BY NEW DOJ TASK FORCE LEAD TO ARREST OF TEXAS MAN

Federal authorities say the Department of Justice’s Election Threats Task Force , has launched its first case, against a Texas man who was arrested for allegedly​ sending threatening election-related communications to government officials.

The defendant was identified in a Department of Justice (DOJ) announcement as Chad Stark 54, of Travis County, Texas.



The DOJ, in an announcement on the case, said the suspect allegedly posted online a statement insisting on a “bullet” for one official, and explaining “one good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message.”



The purportedly posted statement, as reported by the DOJ, said, “Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors. It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right, it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese (Official A). Then we work our way down to (Official B), the local and federal corrupt judges. It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force, we can no longer wait on the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts. If we want our country back, we have to exterminate these people.



One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors. Milita up Georgia, it’s time to spill blood, we need to pay a visit to (Official C) and her family as well and put a bullet behind her ears. Let’s be very clear to our local enforcement who have stood down and watched BLM antifa destroy our country and kill our citizens, yet you’ll step up to stop Patriot supporters, you’ll enforce face masks and you’ll close American businesses? Remember one thing local law enforcement, the key word being local, we will find you oath breakers and we’re going to pay your family a visit, your mom, your dad, your brothers and sisters, your children, your wife.



We’re going to make examples of traitors to our country. Death to you and all your communist friends.”



The DOJ said it’s the first case by the task force that was launched and announced last year in July, by Attorney General Merrick Garland.



It was set up to address “threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers, whether elected, appointed or volunteer, are able to do their jobs from threats and intimidation.”



“The Justice Department has a responsibility not only to protect the right to vote, but also to protect those who administer our voting systems from violence and illegal threats of violence,” Garland said in a prepared statement.



Christopher Wray, FBI director, said the arrest “confirms the FBI’s commitment in our pursuit of justice against those who choose to threaten violence against anyone participating in our elections.”



U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine for the Norther District of Georgia said, “When someone threatens an election official working at any level of the voting process, whether that be an elected office holder or a volunteer poll worker, our democracy is put in jeopardy.”



Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.



