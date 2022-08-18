FIRED! CNN Cancels Brian Stelter’s Show ‘Reliable Sources’ as Another One Bites the Dust

CNN is canceling one of their main purveyors of fake news, as Brian Stelter and his Reliable Sources show have been canceled. Or fired, call it what you will.

This is a massive week for Conservatives as they’ve seen Liz Cheney lose by nearly 40 points in Wyoming, and now Stelter is out at CNN, liberals have to be feeling the suck right now.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter said, promising to say more on Sunday’s show — its final episode.

According to the mainstream media, Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster,” said Amy Entelis, CNN’s Executive Vice President for Talent and Content Development. When was Brian Stelter ever the top media reporter at anything?

We're going to do it one more time. One more show. This Sunday morning. The small but mighty producing team is working on bookings and ideas right now. I am in awe of their talent and I am going to do everything I can to help them find new roles. See you Sunday at 11am ET. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2022

“We’re going to do it one more time. One more show. This Sunday morning. The small but mighty producing team is working on bookings and ideas right now. I am in awe of their talent and I am going to do everything I can to help them find new roles. See you Sunday at 11am ET.”

“We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Insanely low ratings have led to the demise of CNN, they are in the tank since President Donald J. Trump left office. They still talk about nothing but Trump, but without Trump to blame for Joe Biden and the Democrats destruction of America, the network is struggling bigly.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...