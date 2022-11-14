FINALLY! Rubio, Cruz, Hawley Demand GOP Stop Senate Leadership Vote in Move to Oust McConnell as Senate Leader for GOP

Several GOP senators are voicing their concern and revolting against the iron fist of GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, and demanding the GOP leadership vote, that is scheduled for November 16, be postponed.

GOP Senator Marcio Rubio (FL) had this to say on Twitter, “The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed. First, we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like #Florida.”

Senator Ted Cruz (TX) also said on social media, “It makes no sense for Senae to have leadership elections before the GA runoff. We don’t yet know whether we’ll have a majority & Herschel Walker deserves a say in our leadership.

“Critically, we need to hear ac specific plan for the next 2 years from any candidate for leadership,” Cruz added.

Senator Josh Hawley (MO) also agreed tweeting, “Exactly right. I don’t know why Senate GOP would hold aleadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished.

“We have a runoff in #GASenate, are they saying that doesn’t matter.?

Don’t disenfranchise @HerschelWalker,” Hawley concluded.

Three other GOP Senators, Ron Johnson (WI), Mike Lee (UT), and Rick Scott (FL) are circulating a letter pressing colleagues to sign onto a postponement of elections currently scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to Politico.

The letter obtained by Politico said, “We are all disappointed that a Red Wave failed to materialize, and there are multiple reasons it did not.

“We nee to have serious discussions within our conference as to why and what we can do to improve our changes in 2024.

“Holding leadership elections without hearing from the candidates as to how they will perform their leadership duties and before we know whether we will be in majority or even who all our members are violates the most basic principles of a democratic process,” their letter continued.

“It is certainly not the way leadership elections should be conducted in the world’s greatest deliberative body,” their letter concluded.

