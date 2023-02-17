FINALLY: DOJ Declines to Charge Congressman Matt Gaetz of Sex Trafficking Allegations Due to Lack of Credibility of Witnesses

The Department of Justice has decided against charging Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after a sex trafficking investigation, the layers of at least one witness have been informed.

According to CNN sources, senior officials reached out to two lawyers for multiple witnesses on Wednesday tis ay they will not be prosecuting Gaetz.

The decision comes after the DOJ investigators recommended against charges last year.

Prosecutors told the Justice Department superiors that a conviction was highly unlikely due to the lack of credibility with the two central witnesses.

“We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him,” Gaetz’s lawyers, Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, said.

Gaetz maintained his innocence throughout the entire investigation after allegations were made that he paid for sex and had been with women under the age of 18.

Apparently the Department of Justice also agrees with Gaetz that the story was fabricated and not true.

