Fighting for America with Congressional Candidate Rick Brattin

As we have seen recently in America, there are many issues that face our country. Many, and really all of these issues are caused by sin and the moral degradation of our country. One of the major reasons that the issues we face is because of corrupt politicians who only care about their money and their future. They do not care about the state of our country and their policies reflect that. Our country needs people who are Godly and will value the values of the Bible.

In this episode of A StoneWall’s Perspective Podcast, Alex interviews Missouri State Senator and Congressional Candidate, Rick Brattin. Rick is running in the fourth congressional district to take the vacated spot by current Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler. Rick is a man who has proven conservative leadership. Coming from the Marine Corps when 9/11 occurred, to a Missouri representative, to the Missouri State Senate, and now to running for Congress; Rick is a candidate who will fight for our country. Rick is running for office to protect our faith, family, and freedoms from the socialist politicians in Washington D.C.

In this episode, Alex and Rick discuss the major problems that the United States faces on a day-to-day basis. Rick has promised that he will fight against the evils such as abortion, election fraud, critical race theory, illegal immigration, and the grooming of children in our schools. As a state senator, Rick has built up a lot of hate against him from the liberal media for bills that he has sponsored bills banning pornography, abortion, and CRT. With this hate, especially from abortion supporters, they donated money “in the name of Rick Brattin” to fund one abortion. This is the evil nonsense that comes from the hateful liberals. Rick is someone who will fight for this country if he is elected to become a congressman.

You can support Rick’s campaign by going to www.rickbrattinforcongress.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Alex Stone My name is Alex Stone, and I am 17 years old. I am on a mission to bring the light of the Gospel into every aspect of life. See author's posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...