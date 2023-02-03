News

Fighter Jets Scrambled Over Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Over Montana as U.S. Backs Down to Monitor [VIDEO]

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

An insane scene unfolding as a Chinese Spy balloon is literally over United States soil above the state of Montana where many of America’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Silos are located.

Fighter jets were scrambled, and President Joe Biden wanted to shoot it down, but was told not to by his advisers. This might be the first time we agree with President Biden on this site.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is demanding a “Gang of Eight” intelligence briefing immediately as Biden cannot be silent about actions about China’s invasion fo American sovereignty.

The Spy balloon was over Montana as of Wednesday, the Pentagon said falling debris in Montana would be a danger to those on the ground. It’s Montana folks..

The balloon is flying higher than a commercial airliner, but lower than a satellite.

The balloon remains over the United States at this time, conducting surveillance of what a Pentagon official called “sensitive U.S. military sites.”

You can watch the report below:

