Ferrero USA Inc. Chocolates Recalls Kinder Chocolates Over Salmonella

Two varieties of Kinder chocolates were voluntarily recalled in the U.S. over concerns that the products may be contaminated with salmonella, following an outbreak of infections linked to the chocolates in Europe, according to a company recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The company, Ferrero USA Inc., said that two of its products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was detected. The recalled Kinder products are:

Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment packaged in a 14.1-ounce square box with a ﻿“best by﻿” date of July 18, 2022, sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores﻿﻿﻿﻿ and select Costco stores ﻿(in the Bay Area of California and in northern Nevada﻿). ﻿Lot codes are 48RUP334, 48RUP335, 48RUP336 and 48RUP337 (located on the back panel)﻿; the UPC code is 09800 52025 (located on the right-side panel).



packaged in a 14.1-ounce square box with a ﻿“best by﻿” date of July 18, 2022, sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores﻿﻿﻿﻿ and select Costco stores ﻿(in the Bay Area of California and in northern Nevada﻿). ﻿Lot codes are 48RUP334, 48RUP335, 48RUP336 and 48RUP337 (located on the back panel)﻿; the UPC code is 09800 52025 (located on the right-side panel). Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket packaged in a 5.3-ounce﻿ cardboard basket with a ﻿“best by﻿” date of July 30, 2022, sold at 14 Big Y supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The lot code is 03L 018AR – 306﻿; the UPC code is 09800 60209 (both located on the bottom of the package).

No other Kinder products made for the U.S. market were included in the current recall, and there have been no reports of illness in the U.S.

However, in Europe there have been over 100 reports of infections linked to chocolate products made by Ferrero, including Kinder Mini eggs, mainly among children under 10 years old, that occurred as early as January, according to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention﻿.

Consumers in the U.S. who have the affected chocolates are advised not to eat them. To obtain a refund, call Ferrero’s toll-free customer service line Monday through Friday﻿, 9﻿ am﻿ to 6﻿ pm﻿. ET﻿, at 800-688-3552 or visit its website.

