Feminists Say President Biden’s Executive Order is an ‘Unprecedented Attack on Women’s Rights and Liberty for Everybody’

Hey look everyone, Biden’s even pissing off the feminists in America. That’s right, he’s went so far that the feminists who voted for him are now lashing out against him, and it hasn’t even been a week.

Biden as you know last week signed an executive order that removes any legal recognition of the two sexes and eliminates crucial protections for women in the federal government and beyond.

Feminists from the Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF) are condemning President Joe Biden’s executive order, and as they should. Allowing men to shower with women is absolutely wrong in schools, workplace, etc. It’s setting things up for an absolute nightmare of rapes and horrific incidents in America.

#BidenErasedWomen – but we have 100 DAYS to still make our voices heard before the new regulations go into effect at federal agencies. Sign and share this letter to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris asking them to protect LGB rights as well as women's!https://t.co/29UjuMAqw6 — WoLF (@WomensLibFront) January 21, 2021

In a post at WoLF’s website Thursday, the feminist group called Biden’s executive order “an unprecedented attack on women’s rights and liberty for everybody,” noting Biden has circumvented the role of Congress to achieve what many consider to be the most contentious elements of the Equality Act:

With this action, Biden is bypassing the legislative process to implement the most controversial provisions of the Equality Act—changing the definition of sex in federal anti-discrimination regulations so that female people are no longer a discrete class with protected status under the law. As we predicted, the new administration is relying on the Bostock decision to do so.

The group cites the Supreme Court’s ruling last year in Bostock v. Clayton Count, which, it states, “was clear … the ruling was only meant to be applied to hiring and firing discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.”

“While we strongly support protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation,” the feminists assert, “The Biden administration has grossly expanded the application of the decision with far-reaching implications for women’s rights in nearly every aspect of public life, including Title IX.”

“Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” Biden said, promoting the pro-transgender policies of allowing boys in girls’ restrooms and locker rooms and admitting young men to compete against women in athletics.

WoLF said, as a consequence of Biden’s action, “female federal employees no longer have right to privacy, forced into compelled speech that ‘validates’ men’s identities.”

This is absolutely insane folks, promoting men to play women’s sports, and allowing them to be in the locker rooms with our daughters. No thanks, not on my watch! Hopefully not on yours either!

