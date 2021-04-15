Female Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Has Been Charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter

The female Minneapolis police officer has now been charged with 2nd degree manslaughter after shooting a suspect who was fleeing the scene of a crime. Yes, this is real news in Joe Biden’s America, insane right?

We were always taught at a young age, regardless of color, race, creed, gender, that you always respect the police. My father and grandfathers instilled that into me, and that’s called being raised not only right, but with intelligence and common sense. If you run from the police, you get hurt, sometimes even shot. Our society is now full of stupid people, and that’s the nicest way I can say it America.

“The white Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, after appearing to mistake her handgun for her Taser will be charged with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, a prosecutor said, following three nights of protests over the killing,” the New York Times reported.

You know, because let’s make this all about race, even though no one has said a word about Ashli Babbitt the 34-year-old Air Force Veteran of 14 years who was murdered at the Capitol by a black Capitol Police officer.

“The top prosecutor in Washington County, said in an email to The New York Times on Wednesday that the complaint would be filed later on Wednesday,” the report continued.

“Ms. Potter, 48, had served on the force for 26 years and was training other officers when they pulled Mr. Wright’s car over on Sunday afternoon, saying he had an expired registration on his car and something hanging from his rearview mirror,” the Times added. “When officers discovered that Mr. Wright had a warrant out for his arrest and tried to arrest him, he twisted away and got back into his car.”

The mainstream media have been on this story over and covered it extensively while ignoring all of the mass shootings that happened because those people were not white. Sad, right?

Daunte Wright also had an open warrant for his arrest related to an aggravated armed robbery attempt, according to court records obtained by Fox News.

“Wright and another man, identified as Emajay Maurice Driver, a high school acquaintance, had both been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in a December 2019 incident in Osseso, Minnesota, Hennepin County District Court documents show,” Fox News reported. Wright allegedly choked a woman “while trying to pull the cash out from under her bra, where she had tucked it away,” the report said.

In her resignation letter, Kim Potter wrote “I have loved every minute of being a police officer” and went on to write it’s “in the best interest of the community, the department and fellow officers that I resign.” She will now face manslaughter charges.

The media portrayed Wright as an innocent, young father, but he was a dangerous man who threatened to shoot a woman and had a warrant out for his arrest according to court papers obtained by The Daily Mail.

It’s insane that this person had a felony warrant, was resisting arrest, ran from arrest, and now this female officer is being charged with manslaughter. What a sad, pathetic, and weak society America has truly become.

