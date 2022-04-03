FELONY CHARGES DROPPED BY PROSECUTORS AGAINST UFC GREAT CHAEL SONNEN

According to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal​, prosecutors have decided to dismiss all the felony charges against the UFC legend stemming from an alleged brawl at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.



Oscar Willis, an MMA reporter also reported on Wednesday that all felonies against Sonnen were dropped, and the case will resort back to the original five misdemeanors.



Sonnen was originally charged with eleven counts of battery following a brawl at the hotel. Ten of those he was facing were battery misdemeanors, according to the report. The incident allegedly began after Sonnen’s wife was harassed while the couple was on the casino floor of the Luxor hotel and Casino in September.



Sonnen’s alleged altercation may have been a case of blind rage, as he allegedly beat and attempted to choke a man in the hotel hallway, as well as having punched the man’s wife as she attempted to stop the brawl. This resulted in Christopher and Julie Stellpflug suing Sonnen for emotional distress and injury as a result of the incident.



According to police documents acquire by TMZ, Sonnen had no memory of the incident after he was detained by officers. He was cited for the altercations and was not taken to jail.



Brendon Schaub, MMA commentator, has vigorously defend Sonnen’s actions and was the one who alleged that the incident stemmed from his wife being harassed.



Schaub commented, “I don’t know what happened there. Knowing Chael, I have a hard, hard time. The guy has no history of violence outside the octagon that randomly picked this innocent family and punched both of them in the face. I have a very hard time believing that. Very, very difficult time believing that.”



Sonnen has yet to publicly comment on the alleged incident and his court case. He is due to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 27.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...