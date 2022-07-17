Felon Running for US Senate in Maryland as Republican, Ryan Dark White, Arrested and Charged With Making False Report on Child Trafficking

BALTIMORE — Ryan Dark White, a multiple time felon running as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maryland under the name Jon McGreevey, has been arrested and charged with filing a false report after he allegedly told law enforcement an adult bookstore in Edgewood was forcing a young girl to perform sex acts on men, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office arrested 54-year-old Ryan Dark White, also known as Dr. Jon McGreevey, on Friday.

The sheriff’s office now says the story was made up.

This isn’t the first time White has made up insane claims on the internet, in fact he’s not a Doctor either and no schools have any record of him ever attending or receiving a college degree.

In April a tipster claimed than an adult had went to the bookstore with a 10-12 year-old girl and sexual acts were performed. That tipster turned out to be White who apparently has a track record of making things up on social media.

White claimed the alleged child was forced to perform sexual acts in the store, yet White actually worked at the store for his job. It turns out from the police investigation there was never any of what White claimed happening.

Detectives with the Harford County Child Advocacy Center began investigating. After conducting interviews and gathering digital evidence, investigators “identified the adult male and juvenile female mentioned in the initial complaint,” police said.

At no point was a formal report filed by any purported witnesses, according to the sheriff’s office.

On July 7, investigators spoke with White.

Police arrested White on Friday and transported him to the Harford County Detention Center. He awaits an appearance before a a District Court Commissioner, police said.

The following is from CBS News:

White has appeared in a couple videos with Andy Kuhl, a Republican candidate for Baltimore County Sheriff, to detail how he exposed the alleged abuse.

(Content Warning: some of the descriptions by White are graphic.)

He claims he got the job at the bookstore as part of law enforcement sting operation on the drug trade into Baltimore

There were between 100-200 pounds of drugs in part of the building, he claimed.

“They started exploiting children,” he claimed in a video on Kuhl’s campaign site dated June 9. “There’s a child trafficking ring being run through there as well.”

Without referencing Kuhl by name, Gahler said, “It is even more appalling, that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction – nothing more.”

Gahler said the girl investigators identified is safe but expressed disappointment the work of the Harford County Child Advocacy Center would be discredited.

“Fearmongering and antagonism caused wasted time and energy by our personnel, whose time would have been better served protecting the citizens of Harford County, instead of investigating lies,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Ryan Dark White has been in serious trouble with law enforcement.

The following is from The Daily Beast:

In the summer of 2015, DEA agents in Rosedale, Maryland, surveilled White as he went about his opioid rounds.

White had drawn the DEA’s attention because he had been prescribed enormous amounts of the opioid Zohydro, purportedly because he was suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

But as the agents followed White, they noticed he was inconsistent with how often he used a cane and appeared to be in pain. When he went into a pharmacy to pick up pills or drop off a prescription, White appeared to be moving unsteadily with a cane, as though he was suffering from the disease and needed heavy-duty painkillers. But when White went into gas stations, walked around his apartment or even walked for exercise in mall parking lots, he didn’t use a cane and appeared to be in fine health.

White’s act had helped him score 80,160 doses of Zohydro—an opioid so potent that the state of Massachusetts tried to ban it—paid for with $142,911 from Medicare. White had complained to pharmacists that the pills seemed to no longer work for him—something that had only become a problem for White, pharmacists posited to the DEA, because the drug’s formula had been changed so drug users could no longer snort it for a faster high. White had already been convicted in 2010 of intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, raising agents’ suspicions further.

A raid on White’s apartment confirmed agents’ suspicions, turning up hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 14,000 Zohydro and Oxycodone pills, a pistol, and several other firearms. White eventually pleaded guilty to prohibited ammunition possession and health-care fraud, admitting in his plea that he had “unlawfully obtained prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone” by pretending to suffer from ALS symptoms.

White was sentenced to 27 months in prison under his deal, but he soon turned to conspiracy theories, writing letters to the court claiming, without evidence, that prosecutors had spied on his conversations with his attorneys. Judges tossed White’s allegations.

White emerged from prison in March 2017, an ex-prisoner with an uncertain future and a more than $100,000 court-ordered debt to Medicare.

White manages to turn even mundane interactions into grist for his conspiracy-filled worldview. Last Wednesday, a reporter for The Daily Beast called a number White has used in the past to register web domains. After a woman answered the phone, the reporter asked to speak with White about his pardon request.

A man’s voice could be heard in the background asking who had called. Then the line went dead.

Two minutes later, “John Here to Help” posted on Twitter that the deep state was targeting his wife.

“They are coming after my wife now,” the account’s owner tweeted. “Phone calls, threats. Trying to find her location. You’re making a mistake…”

As you can see, Whites ever changing stories and narrative has finally caught up to him yet again.

White’s criminal record, which includes a 2015 federal charge in Maryland, goes even further back than that. White has criminal charges all the way back to 1992, and not just a couple a mountain of them.

Our good friend Larry Johnson from The Gateway Pundit details them here:

The true criminal history of White/McGreevy calls into question his claim to have served in the U.S. military or secured an ordination in an unidentified Christian community. The first record of Jon McGreevy’s criminal past in Maryland is June of 1992. He was 24 years old at the time. The charge? Theft. Jon McGreevy pled guilty to a felony.

Case Search District Court of Maryland Case Information Court System: District Court For Harford County – Criminal Location: Harford

Case Number: 00618843R1

Title: The State of Maryland vs MCGREEVY, JONATHAN AMBROSE

Case Type: Criminal Filing Date: 06/10/1992

Case Status: Closed

Charge No: 1

Charge Description: THEFT:$300 PLUS VALUE

Charge Class: Felony

District Court Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 06/10/1992

Disposition Plea: Guilty Plea Date: 09/03/1992

Disposition: Probation Before Judgment – Unsupervised

Disposition Date: 09/03/1992

McGreevy could not keep his nose clean. He is arrested on 18 January 1999 for misdemeanor theft. He pled not guilty and the case went to trial. He lost and filed a motion for a new trial in July 1999.

CaseSearch District Court of Maryland Case Information Court System: District Court For Anne Arundel County – Criminal Location: Annapolis Case Number: 6A00068011 Title: The State of Maryland vs MCGREEVY, JONATHAN AMBROSE

Case Type: Criminal – SOC – Application Filing Date: 01/18/1999

Case Status: Closed

Charge No: 1 CJIS Code: 3-2399 Statute Code: 27.342

Charge Description: THEFT:LESS $300 VALUE

Charge Class: Misdemeanor

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 01/18/1999

To: Agency Name: Officer ID:

Disposition Plea: Not Guilty Plea Date: 10/20/1999

Disposition: Probation Before Judgment – Unsupervised Disposition Date: 10/20/1999

His legal problems escalated significantly in 2009. He was arrested on 22 October 2009 for Possession with Intent to Distribute Oxycodone and subsequently was charged with 4 felonies and 5 misdemeanors. Here is the list of charges:

Officer – Arresting/Complainant Name: MCCOMAS, A

AgencyName: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT Address: 39 N. HICKORY AVE

City: BEL AIR State: MD Zip Code: 21014

Charge and Disposition Information

Charge No: 1 CJIS Code: 1-0233

Statute Code: CR.5.602

Charge Description: CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST

Charge Class: Felony Circuit Court

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 2 CJIS Code: 4-3550

Statute Code: CR.5.601.(a)(1)

Charge Description: CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIHUANA

Charge Class: Misdemeanor

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 3 CJIS Code: 1-0487

Statute Code: CR.5.621.(b)(2)

Charge Description: CDS: DISTR ETC. W/FIREARM

Charge Class: Felony Circuit Court

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 4 CJIS Code: 1-0493

Statute Code: CR.5.621.(b)(1)

Charge Description: FIREARM/DRUG TRAF CRIME

Charge Class: Felony Circuit Court

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 5 CJIS Code: 1-0573

Statute Code: CR.5.601.(a)(1)

Charge Description: CDS: POSSESSION-MARIHUANA

Charge Class: Misdemeanor

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111 Charge

No: 6 CJIS Code: 1-0233

Statute Code: CR.5.602

Charge Description: CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST

Charge Class: Felony

Circuit Court Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 7 CJIS Code: 5-3550

Statute Code: CR.5.619.(c)(1)

Charge Description: CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

Charge Class: Misdemeanor

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111 Charge

No: 8 CJIS Code: 2-5212

Statute Code: PS.5.203.(a)

Charge Description: RIFLE/SHOTGUN:UNREGISTERED

Charge Class: Misdemeanor

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 9 CJIS Code: 1-5212

Statute Code: CR.4.203

Charge Description: HANDGUN ON PERSON

Charge Class: Misdemeanor Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

During the April 2016 court hearing where Ryan Dark White pled guilty on two counts stemming from his October 2015 arrest, White acknowledged his 2009 arrest and subsequent conviction in 2010:

MR. MARTINEZ: He has a 2010 conviction for possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone that was entered in state court. And I believe that may, depending on the time he served for that conviction, may bump him into Category II. . . THE COURT: All right. So offense level 18, Criminal History Category II, the advisory guidelines range is 30 to 37 months of incarceration. Are you familiar with that, Mr. White? THE DEFENDANT: Yes.

You can find the details on the 2009-2010 prosecution and conviction of White at the Maryland State Court Records. Here is the case information:

Case Search Circuit Court of Maryland

Case Information

Court System: Circuit Court For Harford County –

Criminal Location: Harford Circuit Court

Case Number: 12-K-09-002044

Title: State Of Maryland vs Ryan Dark White Case

Type: Criminal Indictment

Filing Date: 12/01/2009

Case Status: Closed / Inactive

Tracking Number(s): 020006067701

Jonathan McGreevy using the new name, Ryan Dark White, is popped again by Homeland Security and DEA in October 2015. White lied to a Doctor, claiming he suffered from Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and was prescribed 1500 Oxycodone pills a month, with Medicare was footing the bill. In addition, White had acquired firearms and ammunition in clear violation of his 2009 felony convictions and terms of parole. Here is the portion of the transcript from the 22 April 2016 hearing when Ryan Dark White entered and confirmed his plea deal:

THE COURT: You’ve indicated that you intend to plead guilty to Count 2 of the indictment in the 15-545 case and to the one count information in the 16-0172 case; right? THE DEFENDANT: Yes. THE COURT: I want to review with you now then the essential elements of these two charges. These are the things that the government would have to prove in order for you to be convicted in the case. First, in the 15-545 matter. First, the government would have to prove that the misconduct occurred on or about October 25, 2015. Second, they’d have to prove it happened at least in part in the District of Maryland. Third, they’d have to prove that you knowingly possessed ammunition as that term is defined in federal law. Fourth, they’d have to prove that prior to the date on which this allegedly occurred, that you had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment, for a term exceeding one year, and that your civil rights had not been restored. Fifth, they’d have to prove that the ammunition involved here affected interstate commerce. Specifically, in this case, because it was manufactured outside the state of Maryland. In the second case, which is numbered 16-0172, thegovernment would have to prove this misconduct occurred between September of 2011 and September of 2015. Second, they’d have to prove that it occurred at least in part in the District of Maryland. Third, they’d have to prove that you knowingly executed a scheme to defraud a health care benefit program by means of false fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises. Fourth, they’d have to prove that the false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises related to a material fact. Fifth they’d have to prove that you acted willfully and that you intended to defraud. And sixth, they’d have to prove that you did all of this in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items or services. Do you understand that these are the essential elements of the two offenses, and if the government could not prove each and every one of the elements beyond a reasonable doubt, to the unanimous satisfaction of the jury, then you could not be convicted on the count with respect to which they had failed to prove one of the elements? THE DEFENDANT: Yes. . . . THE COURT: Mr. Martinez, you may proffer what you believe is the factual basis for the guilty plea. MR. MARTINEZ: Yes, Your Honor. If this matter proceeded to trial the government would prove that on the 5th of October, 2015, DEA agents executed a search warrant at Mr. White’s residence in Rosedale, Maryland. While searching the residence the agents recovered 420 rounds of .45 Colt ammunition as well as four rounds of .410 gauge rifled slug hollow point ammunition. Mr. White admits today, Your Honor, that prior to October 5th of 2015, he had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year and his civil rights had not been restored. He further admits that the ammunition recovered from his home was ammunition as defined under federal law and it affected interstate commerce. Mr. White further admits, and this relates to the 16-0172 matter, that between in or about September 2011 and in or about September 2015, he knowingly and unlawful obtained prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone from Dr. Paul Frank Ginnandrea of Lutherville, Maryland. Mr. White obtained the prescriptions by willfully misrepresenting his medical condition, including specifically his ability to walk without the assistance of canes, which he claimed was a symptom of ALS, for the sole purpose of inducing Dr. Ginnandrea to issue prescriptions for which Mr. White had no legitimate medical need. If this matter proceeded to trial, Dr. Ginnandrea would have testified that but for the defendant’s false representations regarding his medical condition, Dr. Ginnandrea would not have issued prescriptions to Mr. White for Schedule II narcotics, such as hydrocodone and oxycodone. Medicare records indicate that between September 2011 to February 2014, Dr. Ginnandrea typically prescribed Mr. White 1,800 oxycodone 30 milligram pills a month, for a total of 59,310 dosage units. Similarly, from August of 2014 through December of 2015, Dr. Ginnandrea typically prescribed Mr. White 1,500 Zohydro 50 milligram pills per month, for a total of 20,850 dosage units. The active ingredient in Zohydro is hydrocodone. Medicare records indicate that it paid $142,911 for prescriptions issued by Dr. Ginnandrea to Mr. White between September 2011 and September 2015. As the Court knows, Medicare is a federally funded health care benefit program, it provides services to the elderly and disabled. . . . THE COURT: But now you have satisfied me that you do know you’re doing, that you do understand your rights, that these two guilty pleas are what you really want to do. So I’m ready to circle back in a second and ask you again how you plead to these two charges, but this time when I ask you and get your answer, it’s for keeps. It’s irrevocable. Are you with me? THE DEFENDANT: I’m with you, sir. THE COURT: Okay. Then in case No. JKB-16-0172, as to Count 2 of the indictment that has — well, let’s start over. As to case number JKB-15-545, as to Count 2 of the indictment that has been returned against you, how do you plead, guilty or not guilty? THE DEFENDANT: Guilty, Your Honor. THE COURT: And as to case number JKB-16-0172, as to the one count information, how do you plead, guilty or not guilty? THE DEFENDANT: Guilty, Your Honor. THE COURT: It’s the finding of the Court in these two cases of the United States versus Ryan Dark White, the first JKB-15-545 and the second JKB-16-0172, that the defendant is fully competent and capable of entering informed pleas, that the defendant is aware of the nature of the charges and the consequences of the guilty pleas, that the guilty pleas are knowing and voluntary pleas supported by independent bases in fact, containing each of the essential elements of the two offenses. The pleas are, therefore, accepted and the defendant is now adjudged guilty of these two offenses.

Ryan Dark White has had one more run-in with the police since his 2016 guilty pleas. The most recent incident occurred in April 2019. White was arrested on two misdemeanor charges for lying to the police:

Case Search District Court of Maryland Case Information Court System: District Court For Harford County – Criminal Location: Harford Case Number: D-09-CR-19-001565 Title: State of Maryland vs. RYAN DARK WHITE Case Type: Criminal – SOC – Application Filing Date: 05/08/2019 Case Status: Closed Tracking Number(s): 181001773540 Charge No: 1 CJIS Code: 1-4803 Statute Code: CR.9.501 Charge Description: FALSE STATEMENT TO OFFICER Charge Class: Misdemeanor Probable Cause: YES Offense Date From: 04/04/2019 To: 04/04/2019 Agency Name: Officer ID: Disposition Plea: Other Plea Plea Date: 09/04/2019 Disposition: Stet Disposition Date: 09/04/2019 Charge No: 2 CJIS Code: 1-0207 Statute Code: CR.9.501 Charge Description: FLSE STMNT TO OFFICER CAUSE Charge Class: Misdemeanor Probable Cause: YES Offense Date From: 04/04/2019 To: 04/04/2019 Agency Name: Officer ID: Disposition Plea: Other Plea Plea Date: 09/04/2019 Disposition: Stet Disposition Date: 09/04/2019

The preceding references show that Jonathan McGreevy aka Ryan Dark White is not the man he claimed to be in his recorded testimony to Lin Wood and in his interview with Stew Peters. It is this simple–McGreevy/White is a multiple felon.

If you take the time to read the full court record surrounding White’s 2015 arrest, you will see that there are sealed documents. There is no record of his guilty pleas being reversed. Sealed records like these normally indicate that the prisoner has become a cooperating informant.

