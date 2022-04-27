News

Feds Spent $2.1 Million of YOUR Tax Dollars for Ethiopian Prostitutes Sen. Kennedy Says (VIDEO)

Brick Tamland April 27, 2022 No Comments

Dear Lord, we wish this was satire, and we’re not the Babylon Bee. This is a real story, so continue reading at your own rise.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stunned the nation by revealing how members of Congress have been squandering our hard-earned tax money.

“I have seen the federal government, for example give $530,000 to a group called Hookers for Jesus. I have seen the federal government spend $2.1 million for sex education for Ethiopian prostitutes,” he said during an interview on Fox News Channel. “And I could continue with other examples of spending porn. And every time that Congress allows this to happen, it is as if Congress is taking a Great Dane-size whiz down the leg of every taxpayer in America.”

Hookers for Jesus is run by a Christian sex trafficking survivor who operates a safe house for trafficking victims.

“This is a bipartisan problem, this isn’t just Democrats,” Kennedy explained. “A couple years ago I passed a bill. It was like pulling teeth to try to reduce the number of checks that the federal government sends to dead people – checks which get cashed, obviously fraud. It was one of the most difficult things I have ever done. And a lot of the indifference and in some cases opposition came from Republicans.”

Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Brick Tamland

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments