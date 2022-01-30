FEDERAL JUDGE STOPS APPROVAL AND SALE OF LARGEST OIL LEASES IN U.S. HISTORY SPEARHEADED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IN THE NAME OF ‘CLIMATE CHANGE’

On a topic we reported on in November of 2021, the approval to hold a sale, and the sale itself has been vacated by a federal judge late last Thursday, January 27​. The federal judge blocked offshore drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico that President Joe Biden’s administration conducted last year.



Judge Rudolph Contreras, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, vacated both the approval to hold the sale, spearheaded by the Trump administrations, and the sale itself that took place in November of 2021.



Judge Contreras, in a 68-page ruling, returned the sale to the Interior Department for further consideration. He ruled that the Trump administration did not adequately account for the environmental risks when authorizing the sale and said the Interior Department “arbitrarily” failed to account for foreign energy consumption when predicting the new lease’s effect on greenhouse gas emissions.



Melissa Schwartz, Interior Department spokesperson, said that the agency would review the ruling, but declined to comment on whether the department would conduct a new study on emissions with the goal of holding another sale in the future. ​

Schwartz said, “We have documented serious deficiencies in the federal oil and gas program. Especially in the face of the climate crisis, we need to take the time to make significant and long overdue programmatic reforms.”



Environmental groups praised the ruling, calling it a win for the climate and people living in the Gulf Coast.



“This is a huge victory for our climate, Rice’s whales and Gulf communities,” Kristen Monsell, the oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity said. “I’m thrilled the court saw through the Biden administration’s horribly reckless decision to hold the largest oil lease sale in U.S. history without carefully studying the risks. New oil leases are fundamentally incompatible with addressing the climate emergency, and they’ll cause more oil spills and harm to wildlife and people in the Gulf.”



Biden has said that the U.S. and the world must move away from fossil fuels to avoid the worst effects of climate change, though his Build Back Better bill, which contained about $550 billion in climate change mitigation measures, fell apart in the Senate late last year.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...