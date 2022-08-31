Federal Judge Rules Law Preventing Adults Under 21 in Texas from Carrying Handguns Violates Second Amendment

A Texas law keeping those under 21 from carrying a handgun has violated the Second Amendment of the United States Constitutions according to a Federal Judge.

The Texas Judge ruled that the state law preventing adults under the age of 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional. It’s the right ruling, especially when you look at the age of those who fought for Americas freedom in the Revolutionary War.

Carrying a handgun in Texas wasn’t a problem for gun-owning adults who had a license to do so. However, because the state didn’t hand out license for anyone under 21, legal handgun owners were prevented from carrying their firearms outside of their homes.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the Second Amendment prevents restricting the rights of gun owners based on their age. Thank God we’re getting some common sense going in America with this ruling. America is a free people, and the Democrats and politicians on both sides have literally tried ruining it.

“Based on the Second Amendment’s text, as informed by Founding-Era history and tradition, the Court concludes that the Second Amendment protects against this prohibition.” Pittman wrote. “Texas’s statutory scheme must therefore be enjoined to the extent that law-abiding 18-to-20-year-olds are prohibited from applying for a license to carry a handgun.”

Two unnamed plaintiffs , an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, along with the Firearms Policy Coalition, filed the lawsuit challenging Texas’ law in November.

Pittman noted the Second Amendment doesn’t contain any mention of age as a restriction, unlike other portions of the Constitution.

“To start, the Second Amendment does not mention any sort of age restriction,” he wrote. “This absence is notable—when the Framers meant to impose age restrictions, they did so expressly.”

Thursday’s ruling is another victory for Constitution loving Americans who had a major victory back in June when the Supreme Court struck down a restrictive New York State law on issuing concealed carry licenses.

Pittman’s ruling also builds on top of the permit less carry law in Texas that Governor Greg Abbott finally signed last year, which is the same as other state’s “Constitutional Carry” law which allows Texas over the age of 21 to carry handguns in public without a license.

