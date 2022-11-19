Federal Judge Rules Against FBI and White House, Will Allow Depositions in Lawsuit of Alleged Collusion

Is it possible that the wheels could finally be coming off the White House’s censorship train? It may be a little too soon to tell for sure, but the Biden administration and the FBI got slapped down by a federal judge on Wednesday in a landmark case centering on the issue.

The judge ruled that the FBI can’t shield special agent Elvis Chan from being deposed in a lawsuit brought by Missouri Attorney General (soon to be senator) Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Laundry.

Judge won't allow Biden FBI obstruction on political basishttps://t.co/PHcFJ3OSZS pic.twitter.com/sLKNl4n9oY — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) November 16, 2022

Officials in Louisiana and Missouri recently launched a lawsuit against the Biden administration seeking information about alleged collusion between the FBI, the DOJ, and other agencies with social media companies to censor information unflattering to the White House. Lawyers for the White House attempted to prevent some of the depositions from taking place, including that of FBI special agent Elvis Chan.

Agent Chan has been identified as having worked directly with Meta to remove certain news stories on Facebook. But U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana shot down the request, allowing the depositions to go forward. Needless to say, there are probably some very nervous people biting their fingernails in the White House this week.

As RedState previously reported, Meta (Facebook) was at the center of censoring the Hunter Biden story prior to the 2020 election, possibly swinging the outcome. Its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, inadvertently admitted on Joe Rogan’s podcast that the FBI had come to them with more than a wink and nudge, suggesting that the story was actually Russian disinformation. Making matters worse, the FBI obviously knew at that point that the laptop story was true given they had been in possession of the hard drive for over a year.

The question, why was the FBI going to Facebook (and presumably, other social media companies) to knock down a negative story about Joe Biden and his son? And it seems, the only logical answer, given what we know, is that they were trying to influence the election. Evidently, mission accomplished.

The lawsuit doesn’t stop with Chan, though. Figures working for the NIH, the CDC, and other government agencies are also being targeted. That’s because, for years, they have obviously worked with social media companies to push the administration’s chosen narratives. The censorship of the COVID-19 lab leak theory has been one of the more high-profile examples, but hardly the only one.

For all the talk of threats to “democracy,” it would seem that it suggests it’s a pretty big threat to our electoral system to have the federal government violating rights by proxy in order to benefit partisan goals. It also happens to probably be illegal. What the Biden administration did and likely continues to do is anti-American nonsense, attempting to put their fingers on the scale even in the face of truthful information.

Also, think about how abusive it is even to try to shield Chan from being deposed under the guise of national security. It would seem that the FBI lying to harm political opponents (which conservatives clearly are) isn’t an issue of national security. It’s a clear issue of corruption, and the fact that the Biden administration might end up with egg on its face, as well as probable legal sanctions, isn’t an excuse to hide the facts from the public any longer.

