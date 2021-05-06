Federal Judge Orders Release of Trump Justice Department Obstruction Memo

A federal judge has ordered the release of a legal memorandum the Trump-era Department of Justice prepared or then Attorney General William Barr before he announced his conclusion that President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice during the Russia investigation.

The Justice Department had refused to give the March 24, 2019 memo to a government transparency group that requested it under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), saying that the document represented the private advice of lawyers and was produced before any formal decision had been made and was therefore exempt from discloser under public records law.

Corrupt U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who made it a personal vendetta to try to hammer Trump ally Roger Stone however thought otherwise.

In a stern rebuke of Barr, she said the Justice Department had obscured “the true purpose of the memorandum” when it withheld the document.

So much for attorney client privilege when Democrat judges are involved. There is no such thing as unbiased.

She said the memo from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel contained “strategic, as opposed to legal advice” and that both the writers and the recipients already understood that Trump would not be prosecuted. Though government agencies may withhold from disclosure documents that reflect internal deliberations before a decision is made, that protection does not apply in this case since a conclusion had already been reached, the judge wrote.

“In other words, the review of the document reveals that the Attorney General was not then engaged in making a decision about whether the President should be charged with obstruction of justice; the fact that he would not be prosecuted was a given,” Jackson said in an order dated Monday.

Even though he’s been out of office now for months, the Democrats cannot stop obsessing over the 45th President of the United States.

