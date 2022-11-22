Federal Judge Orders Names of Jeffrey Epstein Clients UNSEALED: Elites and Media in PANIC

Last Friday, November 18, Judge Loretta Preska of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered dozens of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s associates to be unsealed.

Judge Preska ruled that material concerning eight people should be unsealed, despite one subject claiming her order would “wrongfully harm (his) privacy and reputation.” The documents are part of a defamation case that victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Tom Pritzker, a billionaire executive chairman of the Hyatt Hotels claimed it would wrongfully harm his reputation if the material was made public. Despite Pritzker’s objections, Judge Preska said that public interest outweighed the privacy rights of the eight “John Does” named in the documents, referred to as Does 12, 28, 97, 2007, 144, 171, and 183.

The judge ordered documents related to Doe 183 be released but she delayed the release until November 28 so the individual can appeal her decision.

Preska said, “That Doe’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has been a subject of intent media coverage, and Doe 183’s name has appeared in numerous places in unsealed portions of Ms. Maxwell’s criminal trial transcript.”

“In the court’s view, there’s no reason to redact Doe 183 from the documents,” Preska added.

NEW 🚨 Dozens of court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein's associates will be made public after a judge ruled the public interest outweighs the right to privacy. – Daily Mail — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 18, 2022

According to Insider, “After Maxwell was convicted of sec-trafficking girls with Epstein in December 2021, she dropped her objections to keeping he names of certain “John Doe” parties’ secret.

“Sixteen of those anonymous parties, however, lodged their own objections to making their names public. Preska previously ruled in April, whether to unseal the other eight people who initially lodged objections,” the outlet reported.

According to Inner City Press, the judge ultimately un-redacted the names of hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin and his wife Eva Dubin, longstanding friends of Epstein’s, and their butler Ronald Rizzo.

Jeffrey Epstein documents to be unsealed potentially revealing acquaintances, judge orders https://t.co/CJ59T82K0o #FoxNews — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 19, 2022

Eva Dubin testified at Maxwell’s trial, providing details about her friendship with Epstein in the 1980s and 1990s.

Preska ruled that the others were either not relevant or only marginally relevant to the litigation.

